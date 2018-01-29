A man charged with slashing his ex-girlfriend in the face with a boxcutter in an attack outside a Dollarama store in Bay Roberts has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Jason King's lawyer and the Crown settled on an agreed statement of facts on Monday, which outlines what happened outside the Conception Bay North discount store on March 29, 2016.

Dollarama at the Bay Roberts Mall was blocked by police tape on March 29, 2017, after Jason King, an employee at the time, attacked his ex-girlfriend with a box cutting knife. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

King had been facing an attempted murder charge but it was dropped by the Crown.

From smashed phone to slashed face

The agreed statement of facts in the case outlines how King became upset when he saw that his ex-girlfriend had people's phone numbers saved on her phone. In a fit of rage, he threw her phone on the ground, breaking it.

The pair had an "on again, off again" relationship, despite a 2015 court order instructing King to stay away from the woman.

After he smashed her phone, King pleaded with her to not go to police so he wouldn't be charged with breaching his court order. He said he would pay the $800 for a new phone.

Blood outside the Bay Roberts Dollarama where King stabbed his ex-girlfriend. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

When he later refused to pay and said he never wanted to see her again, his ex-girlfriend went to King's workplace at Dollarama to demand he compensate her for the broken phone.

That conversation escalated into violence, with the statement of facts saying King "snapped" and after knocking his ex-girlfriend on the ground, he used a box-cutting knife to slash her cheeks with the intention of "disfiguring" her face.

She recieved multiple lacerations. Her face was scarred by the attack and her finger and arms were cut.

King originally had been representing himself in court and pleaded guilty, but Justice Donald Burrage said he would not accept his plea, and strongly encouraged King to get a lawyer.

Sentencing for King is set for Feb 7.