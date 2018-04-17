Low loonie expected to lift N.L. tourism this summer

With the arrival of spring, the Newfoundland and Labrador tourism sector is getting ready for another summer season which at least one industry insider says should be a good one given the state of the American and Canadian dollars.

Larry Laite, the chair of Hospitality NL, says the outlook for this summer is great, with motorcoach and leisure travellers expected to cross the province off their bucket lists.

Icebergs, like this one last year in Ferryland, are a big draw for tourists to Newfoundland and Labrador in the early summer. (Submitted by Ray Mackey)

"We are an attractive market right now because the weak Canadian dollar, or strong U.S. dollar, however you want to look at it," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

"Canadians want to stay because they don't want to lose the strength of the dollar and the Americans are coming because of the strength of their dollar."

Destination tourism

Being perched on the edge of the North Atlantic doesn't exactly make Newfoundland and Labrador a popular travel hub, where millions of tourists pass through on their way to and from other places.

Instead, most people who come really want to see the province, and its people, culture, scenery and, increasingly, UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Mistaken Point and Gros Morne National Park.

"We don't get accidental tourists. It's a destination that people plan on and they want to come to Newfoundland," Laite said.

Doctors from across the province gathered recently at a convention in St. John's at the new downtown convention centre. Similar events increasingly bring people to Newfoundland and Labrador who often extend their stays. (CBC)

Another growing part of the hospitality industry that's feeding tourism in Newfoundland and Labrador is conventions, especially in the St. John's area.

The construction of the new St. John's Convention Centre and other facilities has only intensified that, and Laite said it's also bringing in people who perhaps wouldn't plan a trip to the province otherwise, but often decide to extend their trips when they do visit.

"People want to take advantage of the opportunity to get to Newfoundland, and what happens a lot of time is they'll add nights pre and post-convention so they can take in some of the attractions."