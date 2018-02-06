Singer Alan Doyle and his partners in a new health foundation want the public to donate some small change in order to help make big changes in mental health care.

Doyle has partnered with St. John's surgeon Andrew Furey and businessman Brendan Paddick to launch the A Dollar A Day Foundation, which will help raise funds for frontline organizations across Canada.

The idea is simple: donors can sign up online and choose to donate monthly, quarterly or annually. The foundation then directs the money to organizations delivering mental health services in local communities.

"We're trying to revolutionize the way people give," Doyle said at event at The Rooms in St. John's.

The founders acknowledge the fact that many people simply don't have the time or money to attend flashy galas, auctions or other fundraising events.

"It sounds oversimplified, I know, but that's sort of how I think about everything," he said.

"Have you got a buck? That's the only question you need to answer."

Regional Investment

The A Dollar A Day Foundation has partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association to choose the first four programs that will benefit from their fundraising efforts.

Thrive Community Youth Network in St. John's.

The Canadian Mental Health Association's Living Life to The Full Campaign in Ontario.

The Mental Health Commission of Canada's HEADSTRONG program in Calgary.

The Salvation Army's Harbour Light program in Vancouver.

A Dollar A Day is a foundation based in St. John's that will benefit mental health and addictions programs all across Canada. (Submitted)

According to Doyle, mental health and addictions issues are borderless, and that's why they've decided to establish a nation-wide focus.

"One of the things we can do to help people from Newfoundland and Labrador is to fund a national cause like this," he said.

"There's Newfoundlanders and Labradorians all over the country that need help as much as they do in our own backyard."