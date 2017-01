One way to ensure your dog always comes to you when called is to have a treat ready.

Rose Browne of Dynamic Canines says training your dog to come when it's called can be a matter of safety.

Rose also says you should avoid raising your voice in anger or frustration when you say your dog's name.

Meanwhile, catch up with our last episode, on how to train a pup not to jump up.

Subscribe to our CBC NL YouTube Channel.