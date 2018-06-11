Car stolen from St. John's Walmart with dog inside, crashed after 40 km joyride

Lamont Hanames got the fright of his life on Monday evening, when he says his car was stolen with his five-year-old dog inside.

Hanames's son had the vehicle and the dog, Baby, at Walmart on Topsail Road in St. John's. While he was placing his cart back in the corral, three men jumped in the car and drove away.

"My dog was the biggest thing in my mind," Hanames said. "She is a very, very family-oriented dog. She was our biggest concern, that they wouldn't throw her out on the road."

Hanames daughter, Danielle, made a public post on Facebook with a photo of Baby. Within two hours, it had been shared more than 300 times.

Baby was found safe and was set to be returned to her owners on Monday night. (Danielle Hanames/Facebook)

Not long after the carjacking took place, Hanames got a call from the police. They'd located his car 40 kilometres away in Tors Cove. It had been involved in an accident, but the dog was safe and still inside.

"Thank God this is the way it ended up," he said. "I'm very relieved. This kind of stuff going on today, it's unbelievable."

Hanames's son headed down the Southern Shore on Monday night to retrieve the dog. Neither of them are sure of the damage to the vehicle, but they aren't concerned at this point.

Hanames said that's something they'll deal with after Baby makes her safe return.

CBC News called and emailed the RCMP's media department and several detachments Monday evening, but a request for comment was not immediately returned.