Dog stolen from Gander SPCA after break in

When a staff member walked into the Gander SPCA shelter on Friday morning, the first thing she noticed was that a dog that normally greets visitors with a bark was instead quiet and shivering in its cage.

Then she saw the the window of a back door had been smashed.

"First thing she looked at, of course, was to see if Marsha was there, and she was gone," said shelter manager Bonnie Harris.

The young pit bull mix had been picked up by town police for roaming twice in the same week.

"The owner had claimed it the first time, and the second time the owner knew the dog was here but didn't claim the dog," said Harris.

Harris said under provincial law, an animal becomes the possession of the SPCA after five days. Marsha had been at the shelter for six or seven days when the break in occurred.

Harris said the RCMP was called, and officers located the dog and returned her to the shelter within a couple of hours.

Marsha has now been adopted by someone living in another community, and the RCMP said Monday the investigating is continuing.

Someone has donated glass to repair the door, and there was no other damage to the building.

2nd time a dog has been stolen

Harris said there have been two other cases of break and enter at the shelter in her 20-year career.

Once a candy machine was stolen and found smashed on the road outside, and in 2001 a dog that had been seized under the the province's animal protection law was stolen by the man facing charges in the case.

Harris said they are still fundraising for a new new shelter and are hoping to break ground in the spring on a building — which will be much more secure than the current location.