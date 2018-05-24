Dog shot and killed in Trout River

Police on Newfoundland's west coast are investigating two cases of dogs being shot in the community of Trout River.

RCMP officers at the Rocky Harbour detachment received a report around 9 p.m. Wednesday that a dog had been shot and killed in the town.

During their investigation, officers learned that at least one other dog has been shot in the community but a news release from the police doesn't indicate if the dog was killed or not.

"If you have a complaint about an animal, report it to the police," said the release. "Do not take matters into your own hands."

The RCMP said they are continuing to investigate. No charges have been laid.