Police are looking for a person who shot a dog with a pellet gun this week in Summerford, a town on Newfoundland's northeast coast.

According to Twillingate RCMP, the brown and black boxer broke free of its leash sometime on Monday before someone shot it with a high-powered pellet gun in the Overback Road area.

The dog, named Bella, was rushed to the veterinarian where it died two days later from its injuries.

Bella's owners have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with veterinarian bills, and a post on social media says they still don't know who shot Bella.

"Just want to send out a warning to the people of Summerford that there is a dog killer living in your town," owner Kassidy Arlene wrote.

"Our poor Bella was the target this time. Next time it may be your pet."

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers or the RCMP.