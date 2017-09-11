The mayor's race in St. John's just got some more bite — and bark — as Finn begins his campaign to be the city's top dog.

Campaign manager Glenn Redmond says running for mayor is something Finn has been thinking about for sometime, and he's been busy putting his paws to the pavement and marking his territory with his campaign strategy.

'He will work day and night to get things done.' - Glenn Redmond

"Finn being an Australian cattle dog, he's a tireless worker, he doesn't know when to stop. He will work day and night to get things done," Redmond said.

"Potholes [are] a big issue for Finn, as well as snow clearing and stuff in the wintertime. He's an avid walker, and these are certainly things that [would be] concerns for him."

