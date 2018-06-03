Professional dog photo shoots? They're a thing

They're different than your average cell phone snap.

"They're fine art," says photographer Christy Kirkland.

"A lot of times you have a picture of your dog and it's just the dog sitting on a couch or sitting outside and there's nothing fancy about it, but if you want to put something on your walls, I like to make art out of it."

Newborn photographer Christy Kirkland started capturing canines a couple of months ago after seeing a big demand. 1:18

Kirkland spent the last seven years specializing in newborn photography.

Now, when canine clients come along, she lets her Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's photo studio go to the dogs.

About 12 weeks ago, she started a second photography business to provide pet parents with a professional option.

Ainsley looking regal. (Submitted Portraits Unleashed)

Ainsley, a five-year-old golden setter, was Kirkland's latest subject.

"The outward beauty of a dog is one thing," said Ainsley's owner, Renee Healey.

"As an owner, you know the inner beauty of what she manifests and represents. That's why the picture is that much more relevant and important, because it can keep you mindful… of her spirit, of her energy."

Christy Kirkland, owner of Portraits Unleashed. (Gary Locke/CBC)

She plans to pepper her pup's photo around her home.

"Just as we have cherished photos in our home of family members… our pet belongs up there," she said.

Ainsley had her picture taken in front of three different backdrops.

Say cheeeeeese. (Submitted Portraits Unleashed )

Turkey bacon treats kept her sitting still and a squeaky toy directed her attention.

"She did a really good job," said Kirkland, owner of Portraits Unleashed.

"She's so regal looking with her long ears."

Photo packages start at $199 — A price Kirkland says isn't keeping pet owners away. She says calls keep coming in.

"This is going to be a memory forever, it's priceless to me — just like a newborn photograph — dog pictures are just as priceless because they're not going to be here forever."