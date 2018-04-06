Dog owner charged after pet attacked in Southlands

A charge has been laid under the Animal Control Act after a dog attack in the Southlands neighbourhood of St. John's.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media, showing a scary situation that involved several residents on Bayberry Place.

The footage shows a woman with two small dogs on a leash, and a bigger dog biting one of them.

A neighbour came and began rapping a shovel off the pavement, trying to scare off the attacking dog. An SUV pulls up and blares its horn at the aggressive dog, who lets go and scampers away.

The video shows a woman running up to the SUV and screaming, "Don't hit my dog."

Police lay charges after one dog attacks another on Bayberry Place. 0:21

The owner of the injured dog, Andrew Forward, said his pets were being walked by his mother-in-law.

Forward said one of his dogs, Lucy, had several deep cuts that required immediate surgery on Thursday but she is now at home recovering.

"She has had better days, but we got to look at the positive," he told CBC Radio's On the Go. "After some extensive surgery yesterday, she is home."

Forward went to his neighbours after the attack and thanked them for trying to save his dog. Without their help, he can't imagine what might have happened.

Although one attacking dog is visible in the video, Forward said Lucy was attacked by two dogs belonging to his next-door neighbour. The one in the video was not on a leash and caused extensive injuries, he said.

"My dog would not be walking around now with a cone on her head and 12 drain tubes outside of her body and three or four big lacerations on her body had that dog been tethered."