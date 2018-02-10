On the outside, dodgeball and a group dedicated to helping young people with cancer might not seem like they'd go hand to hand, but one is supporting the other.

Max Fitness teamed up with Young Adults Cancer Canada (YACC) for a one-day fundraiser on Saturday using the popular sport.

"It's huge. This is what allows us to offer support and connect young adults together," said YACC's program director Karine Chalifour.

"Isolation is pretty much what young adults [dealing with cancer] say is the hardest thing. But if people don't help us we can't do retreats, conferences, [and have] online services to connect them."

The goal was to raise $5,000 through the event, and the eight teams participating in the tournament were able to do that..

Among those doing battle on the court was Max Fitness CEO Pat Griffin.

"For a first year event this easily surpassed our expectations and we are already pretty excited about building on this for next year," he said.