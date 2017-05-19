The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck has been charged with impaired driving after running a stop sign and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police were called to a two-vehicle accident at the corner of East Main Street and Victoria Street in Grand Falls-Windsor early Friday morning.

A white Dodge Ram allegedly ran through a stop sign before hitting a GMC pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge left the scene on foot, police said, and a K9 unit later found the man in a nearby wooded area.

He was arrested and is facing charges of impaired driving, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to stop at a stop sign.

The driver of the GMC pickup was taken to hospital and later released, while a female passenger in the Dodge Ram was uninjured.