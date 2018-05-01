Disciplined doctor who called patient 'a pathological liar' now admits wrongdoing

A doctor who lost his medical licence for six months after four patients complained he made sexual comments and touched them inappropriately now agrees what he did was wrong.

A settlement agreement posted on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador's website Monday says Dr. Adekunle Owolabi "acknowledged that he made Inappropriate comments or questions reflecting a lack of respect for patient's dignity or privacy and that he touched a patient without legitimate medical reason."

It's an about face for Owolabi who claimed he was "innocent" during a college tribunal hearing into allegations against him.

I never make inappropriate comments to any of my patients. - Adekunle Owolabi in 2016

At that time, he described former patient and complainant Ashley (Edmunds) Dicker as a "pathological liar" after she said Owolabi made inappropriate comments to her during an appointment, hugged her when she tried to leave, and kissed her face twice.

"I never made inappropriate comments to her and I never make inappropriate comments to any of my patients," Owolabi testified at the 2016 tribunal hearing.

"I would not come here if I was not innocent."

Big ones or small ones

At the hearings, former patient Arlene Johnson said after a Pap smear Owolabi told her, "'You have a beautiful c--t, does your husband tell you that?'"

Arlene Johnson says Dr. Adelunle Owolabi made comments that violated her dignity and privacy. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Johnson says Owolabi also asked her, "Do you like the small ones or the big ones?" while doing a Pap smear.

The physician testified that he may have been referring to speculum size, but would never have addressed a patient about that.

Found guilty of professional misconduct

In September 2016, the college tribunal found Owolabi guilty of four professional misconduct complaints and suspended his licence to practise for six months.

The tribunal said Owolabi's inappropriate comments and touching of patients showed a lack of respect for the dignity and privacy of patients, and constituted professional misconduct deserving sanction.

It ordered that he have a chaperone present when he sees female patients for two years after returning to practise.

In addition, he was ordered to take a training course about respecting patients and pay $75,000 toward the costs of holding the tribunal hearing.

After the ruling, Owolabi's lawyer Paul Stokes said they were "disappointed with the decision" and hadn't yet decided if they would appeal.

In this file photo Dr. Adelunle Owolabi speaks with his lawyer Paul Stokes at his 2016 professional misconduct hearing. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The settlement agreement posted on the college's website Monday says Owolabi subsequently agreed to participate in alternative dispute resolution and agreed he had violated the college's bylaws.

Back on the job

The college's website now lists Owolabi as a physician who is licenced to practise medicine in the province.

The Labrador West Health Centre in Labrador City where Owolabi is once again practicing medicine. (Submitted)

It also gives his address as the Labrador West Health Centre, 1700 Nichols-Adam Highway, Labrador City, NL.