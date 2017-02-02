The federal Liberal government is facing tough criticism from a doctor and a lawyer in Newfoundland and Labrador who headed up a social media campaign to push for electoral reform.

Dr. Andrew Bresnahan and Caitlin Urquhart started a Facebook page to pressure the government to implement a new voting regime. The Liberals campaigned on a pledge to change the system before the next election, but on Wednesday announced that wouldn't happen after all.

"It was a bit heartbreaking," Bresnahan said.

"It was a really sad thing to see that promise being broken, to see Canadians being lied to in this way, and to see young ministers being thrown under the bus."

Friends Bresnahan and Urquhart watched the election results together last year and later created a Facebook event for April 20, 2017 — 18 months after the Liberals were elected. The idea was to remind Canadians, including Liberal politicians, about the promise of reform.

The pair believe the current voting system, known as first past the post, breeds voter disenfranchisement because parties can earn a majority of seats without a majority of votes.

For Bresnahan, a family physician based in Happy Valley-Goose Bay who regularly travels to Labrador's coastal communities, the professional is political.

"Every clinical story has a social story and when I look at the conditions of everyday life that shape the experiences of people who come into my clinic, whether it's housing or food security … incomes and jobs," he said. "Every one of these things is improved when we have a more democratic society."

Not giving up

Urquhart, a lawyer in St. John's, says she was shocked at Wednesday's announcement.

"I feel like I went through the five stages of grief," she said. "Definitely disappointed and angry and hoping that with some action and some protests that we can maybe change the tone."

Urquhart says she's holding out hope the feds won't completely shut the door on electoral reform.

Newly-appointed minister of democratic institutions, Karina Gould, told members of the press electoral reform was not in her mandate letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

"This was part of Trudeau's brand, this new form of governance," she said, "and one of the pillars of their campaign platform they've walked away from."

Both Urquhart and Bresnahan say they're not giving up the cause. They say people continue to reach out via Facebook and Urquhart is planning a protest in St. John's she hopes to co-ordinate with demonstrations in other cities.

"We benefit from politicians who feel the heat under their feet," Bresnahan said. "We've got a few years to go, a few years to continue the fight. This is something that's going to come up again in the next election."