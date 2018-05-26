RNC mourning the loss of mounted unit horse Dobbin

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is saying goodbye to one of its mounted unit horses.

Dobbin was 15, and died this week.

The Percheron, a gift from the Dobbin family, joined the unit in 2009.

He was first paired with Sgt. Krista Clarke, who the force said "formed an immediate and unbreakable bond with the nearly 1,900-lb Percheron horse."

Last fall, RNC member Fraize died, leaving two horses in the mounted unit. Dr. Rich and Harvey were also gifts to the RNC's mounted unit from families in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In a release issued Friday, the RNC said the unit "provides a valuable service to the RNC, as their versatility allows them to access areas of our community that are otherwise unreachable during ground searches."

The popular horse units also patrol trails on the Northeast Avalon and attend community events.