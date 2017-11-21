An expert in DNA analysis is expected to take the stand at the Brandon Phillips first-degree murder trial Tuesday.

Phillips, 29, is alleged to have shot Larry Wellman, 63, with a sawed-off shotgun at the Captain's Quarters Hotel shortly before midnight on Oct. 3, 2015.

The jury was told during the Crown's opening address that they'd hear evidence of Phillips's DNA being found on a hat and sneakers, which were seized as part of the investigation.

The sneakers, which police discovered at 30A Quidi Vidi Road, also contained Wellman's DNA, Crown prosecutor Mark Heerma said.

An expert testified that gunshot residue was found on the outside of the front of a hat found not far from the Captain's Quarters Hotel, on Oct. 4, 2015. (RNC photograph)

Jurors, who have entered the third week of trial, heard from a firearms expert Monday who travelled from Ottawa to take the stand.

Laura Knowles testified that tests on the alleged murder weapon determined the gun discharged upon impact on the receiver and barrel.

Crime scene analysts are expected to be on the witness stand Wednesday.

Janet Hutchings, the bartender who was held up the night Wellman intervened and was killed, is expected to take the stand on Thursday.

A pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers were seized by police from a house on Quidi Vidi Road. They were sent for DNA analysis at a forensics lab outside of the province. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

So far in the trial, the jury has: