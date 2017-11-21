An expert in DNA analysis is expected to take the stand at the Brandon Phillips first-degree murder trial Tuesday.
Phillips, 29, is alleged to have shot Larry Wellman, 63, with a sawed-off shotgun at the Captain's Quarters Hotel shortly before midnight on Oct. 3, 2015.
The jury was told during the Crown's opening address that they'd hear evidence of Phillips's DNA being found on a hat and sneakers, which were seized as part of the investigation.
The sneakers, which police discovered at 30A Quidi Vidi Road, also contained Wellman's DNA, Crown prosecutor Mark Heerma said.
Jurors, who have entered the third week of trial, heard from a firearms expert Monday who travelled from Ottawa to take the stand.
Laura Knowles testified that tests on the alleged murder weapon determined the gun discharged upon impact on the receiver and barrel.
Crime scene analysts are expected to be on the witness stand Wednesday.
Janet Hutchings, the bartender who was held up the night Wellman intervened and was killed, is expected to take the stand on Thursday.
So far in the trial, the jury has:
- Seen security footage from the bar during the 2015 robbery
- Heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed
- Listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments
- Heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters
- Received an update from Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, testified Wellman was killed by a single gunshot to the groin
- Been shown evidence such as a mask and shotgun that were collected after the shooting
- Learned that a single particle of gunshot residue was found on a hat discovered near the hotel
- Heard evidence that the alleged murder weapon discharged in testing without touching the trigger