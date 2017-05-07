St. John's-area DJs are gathering for a tribute and benefit concert for a colleague who died Friday.

Sina Nou, a prominent DJ who spun records on George Street as DJ Sina, will be celebrated Monday night at 10 at Turkey Joe's.

Saddened tonight to learn that we've lost DJ SINA, much too soon. Our deepest sympathy and condolences to his many friends & family. pic.twitter.com/cyjOC3lKoo — @GeorgeStLive

Live music starts at 10 p.m., followed by DJ Lex, DJ Scrappy and DJ Fox following until closing time. Proceeds from the $5 cover charge will go to cover funeral costs and a memorial fund, according to a Facebook page for the event.

The cause of death was not released.