A St. John's man is facing charges after a disturbance at a provincial government office Tuesday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers were called to an office of the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police didn't release any details of what occurred, but said a 19-year-old St. John's man was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance, damage to property, and a breach of a court order. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 24.