40 years after the popular dance craze took over a bar in St. John's – and, coincidentally, 30 years after it left – it made a triumphant return to the Bella Vista this weekend.

The Saturday Night Fever dance was part of the combined celebrations toasting the 65th birthday of the Bella Vista and, more importantly, the 40th anniversary of the legendary Stanley's Steamer on Torbay Road in St. John's.

"Disco was something very, very different," said Linda Doody, whose father Fred Walsh managed the club when disco came in four decades ago.

"Not only the sound, but the music, the lights, the dress. So it was quite different from anything that was in the province at the time."

Doody doesn't long for the days for disco to return, but she misses the time she spent at Stanley's Steamer with her father, who managed the spot back then. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Doody spent a lot of time at hitting up the dance floor during the disco days for two reasons: she got to spent time with her father; and that's where all the other students at her university residence were going.

"Huge crowds of people," Doody recalled.

"Just hopping every night, people lined up around the building and the opening night, for example, they were lined up to Kenna's Hill. It was quite exciting."

Disco makes a comeback in St. John's1:44

From 1977 until 1987 the disco was one of the most popular events held at Stanley's Steamer. On Saturday night the Bella Vista had a reunion for the disco days, with Doody hitting the dance floor once again.

"It brings you back to your younger years, your university years and all the fun and lack of responsibility had then and you know it reminded me of my dad, who I miss a lot."