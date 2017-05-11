Good, but not good enough.

That's the message accessibility advocate Joanne MacDonald is sending a St. John's city councillor on crutches who's now speaking out about the challenges of getting around.

MacDonald told the St. John's Morning Show Thursday that she has been speaking out on the subject for 30 years, and those trying to get around the city still have a long way to go.

But she said it's a good thing Coun. Ron Ellsworth is now personally aware of the places that are hard — or impossible — to get to.

Ron Ellsworth has had to use crutches or a walker since hurting his knee in February. (CBC)

"It really shouldn't take a personal experience to understand the need for accessibility and universal design. Having said that, I was pleased to hear his comments and his analysis of some of the barriers that exist within city hall."

Barriers such as washrooms labelled wheelchair accessible, but without automatic doors or wide stalls became an eyeopener for Ellsworth as he navigated with a walker or crutches since knee surgery in February.

"We need to do better," he said.

Some problems easily fixed

MacDonald, who uses a wheelchair and is with the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities, said she was pleased to hear Ellsworth acknowledge the barriers, but called his appreciation of them "pretty miniscule."

She said there are a number of locations around the city that are called accessible, but are not — for example, parking meters in blue zones that are taller than regular meters, and have no curb cuts to get to them.

​The city has a "lack of vision," MacDonald said.

"I have asked a couple of times to have the dog park down at Quidi Vidi made accessible so I can park there and take my dog to the park … apparently it can't be done."

Ellsworth called his experience on crutches "a hiccup" but a good learning tool as to what it's like — not just for people with mobility issues, but for seniors and families with strollers.

He vowed to fight for universal design that is more accommodating.

All good, said MacDonald. She said people with disabilities rely on the able bodied to flag obstacles and issues. She just wishes it didn't take so long to follow up talk with action.