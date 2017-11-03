RCMP in central Newfoundland allege that three men suspected of breaking into a house in the area Thursday night are with a "probationary chapter" of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

In a news release, police said the men more clothing with logos for Dirty Crew MC — which are identified as a "support" group of the Outlaws, and released photos of shirts that were seized.

The RCMP detachment in Grand Falls-Windsor said it received a report of three men unlawfully in a home. According to police, they were looking for another man who was known to them.

It is alleged they damaged property and were found later at a local bar.

Two of the men were scheduled to appear in provincial court Friday afternoon.

While police were not specific about charges laid, they said in the news release that allegations being investigated include break and enter, intimidation and mischief.