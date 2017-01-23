A St. John's retailer has published an online call to help find what it calls "the mystery dildo bandit."

Our Pleasure alleged on Facebook on Monday afternoon that a man stole items from its store on Topsail Road in St. John's.

In a published video, a man grabs two items from the store's wall display and puts them into his jacket.

St. John's sex store looking for 'dildo bandit'0:15

"If you recognize this man please private message us," the store wrote. "Your name will be left unknown of course."

A spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was not immediately available for comment.