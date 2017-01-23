A St. John's retailer has published an online call to help find what it calls "the mystery dildo bandit."
Our Pleasure alleged on Facebook on Monday afternoon that a man stole items from its store on Topsail Road in St. John's.
In a published video, a man grabs two items from the store's wall display and puts them into his jacket.
"If you recognize this man please private message us," the store wrote. "Your name will be left unknown of course."
A spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was not immediately available for comment.