Didier Naulleau's curiosity about the local weather got the better of him when moved to Pinware, Labrador, in 2013, so he set up his own personal weather station.

​Pinware is located on the southern coast of Labrador, where winds are notoriously fierce.

Naulleau, now Pinware's mayor, set up the weather station a few months ago.

"I wanted to find out more about the weather, the wind direction, the humidity and precipitation … and I bought a five-in-one weather station, with the ability to monitor weather activity at home while I am away, and to view downloaded data on my computer," he told Labrador Morning on Thursday.

Self-contained unit

Naulleau described the station as being "pretty well self-contained."

"It's probably about half a foot in length, total. The sending unit sits on top of your roof, and it has an anemometer [which measures wind speed] on it," he said.

"It's got also a solar panel that will help maintain temperature inside, so that snow and water will be always at the same temperature to give you a fair reading."

Naulleau said the unit measures wind speed and direction, humidity and precipitation levels, temperature and barometric pressure.

Data is transmitted wirelessly to an indoor dashboard that's connected to a computer, and on to Weather Underground, one of the websites Naulleau uses.

This dashboard is the receiver in Didier Naulleau's weather station in Pinware. It can download data to a file every 12 minutes. (John Gaudi/CBC)

The personalized weather report provides information Naulleau can't get elsewhere.

Pinware, said Naulleau, is close geographically to L'Anse au Loup, which is included in the Environment Canada daily forecast, but his town seems to have a bit of a temperature variance.

"We've got something different over here. We're separated by a natural feature which we call 'the battery,'" he said.

'I wanted to find out more about the weather, the wind direction, the humidity and precipitation ... and I bought a five-in-one weather station' - Didier Naulleau

"And every time we go up there, I think that's what concerns everybody from L'Anse au Loup or from Pinware: 'What is the battery like?' It's probably one of the worst places around."

Naulleau said with the local population taking advantage of many outside winter activities, he thought having a weather station in the community would be helpful.

Computer buff for years

Naulleau and his wife, who is originally from Pinware, are both retired from the Canadian Forces. They moved to Labrador from their final posting at CFB Borden, Ont.

Didier Naulleau is the mayor of Pinware, in southern Labrador. (Twitter/Brandon Pardy)

While hIs passion for weather is relatively new, Naulleau's interest in computers was fuelled decades ago.

"Ever since the VIC-20 and the advent of the Commodore 64, I have had an interest in computer technology. I ran a sideline computer troubleshooting, repairs and rebuild business for several years," he said.

"My interest in weather is new. It started by basic temperature and barometric pressure monitoring … I became then interested in monitoring wind speed. Now with internet connectivity, everyone is able to see what is happening in their hometown through an app on their cellphone or tablet."