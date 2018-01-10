Diane Bishop, the Mount Pearl, N.L., convenience store operator whose story touched hearts across the country after she won a lottery while battling Stage 4 breast cancer, has died, her family says.

Bishop won the $1.5-million Super Set For Life lottery in November. Her death was reported on Facebook by her family.

Before winning the prize, she was a franchisee running the Needs Convenience store.

Bishop was the single mother of two sons. She said she couldn't afford to stop working at Needs Convenience in Mount Pearl, N.L., despite having Stage 4 breast cancer. (Diane Bishop/Facebook)

A single mother of two sons in their 20s, Bishop told CBC News in October that she couldn't afford to stop working, despite her cancer spreading to her pelvic bone and lung, and her daily battles with bone and joint pain, nausea, headaches and severe fatigue from chemotherapy.

She won the lottery a month after CBC News reported her story.

"It's like this big ball of weight has been lifted off my shoulders," she said. "The stress is gone, the anxiety of being sick. I know I can't beat Stage 4 because you're a ticking time bomb, but it's given me hope that maybe it can go dormant for awhile ... and I can live my life.

Bishop was diagnosed with Stage 4 triple negative breast cancer in April 2016. (CBC)

"This money wasn't about going out and buying a new house or taking trips," she said. "This was about survival. I can survive now, and my kids can survive."

