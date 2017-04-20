Fishermen have set up camp outside the Department of Fisheries and Oceans office in St. John's Thursday morning for another protest.

The group of 18 protesters set up fishing gear at the entrance to the building around 8 a.m.

DFO employees who have not yet come in for work are being asked to stay away until noon.

This is the second such protest from the fishermen, who say they're unhappy about inshore shrimp quota cuts.

At the previous protest, the group broke a door and some of them walked into the DFO building.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed DFO has filed a complaint to police about the April 11 incident.