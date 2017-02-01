The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has closed a tender to dredge truck loads of kelp from the coastline in St. Bride's.

They're also exploring options such as removing part of the local wharf, which the harbour authority believes could put an end to a problem it says has plagued the community for close to a decade.

According to the group, the seaweed piles up on top of the water and on the beach, and rots, creating a terrible stench. It also prevents boats from entering and leaving.

"Hopefully by the end of March we will have those 8,000 cubic meters removed from the harbour," said Bill Goulding, Regional Director Small Craft Harbours.

"I'm not saying it will be the answer to all the issues that St. Bride's is having with kelp but it's certainly a step in the right direction I think."

Goulding said the dredging happens every five to seven years. He said the man-made harbour is part of the reason for the accumulation of the seaweed.

Assessing infrastructure

The harbour authority in St. Bride's has recommended taking out a section of the wharf to allow the kelp to pass through.

"We've taken that issue to a coastal engineer who's going to do some work for us now," Goulding told The Broadcast on Wednesday, adding that an assessment should be done by next month.

Goulding said that the dredging has worked in the past and wants to be cautious with any proposed changes to the wharf as its original use is as a breakwater to protect St. Bride's from water surges.

He said what is happening in St. Bride's is a unique phenomenon that DFO doesn't have to deal with in other parts of the province.