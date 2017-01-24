The longest-practising lawyer in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador has died.

Derek Lewis, who was licensed under the Newfoundland and Labrador Bar for 69 years, died on Thursday in St. John's. Lawyer David Day wrote in a obituary on the province's law society website that Lewis was the longest practising lawyer since licensing began in 1826.

"Few lawyers in the world have ever spent more years of their lives devoted to the law," Day — who also worked with Lewis — wrote.

Lewis never went to law school, but trained in a law office for four years before he was admitted to the Newfoundland Bar in October 1947.

Day wrote that he argued at every court in Newfoundland and Labrador, and at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau appointed Lewis to the Senate in 1978.

He held the seat until 1999, was chair of the Senate's Standing Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs between 1984 and 1986, and sat on numerous other committees.

When Lewis retired from the Senate in 1999, Senator Alasdair Graham called his resume extensive and impressive.

"It is no wonder, then, that this joyful Newfoundlander, with the quick wit and ready laugh, has acquired one of the finest reputations of any person ever to serve in this chamber," he said.

"He is a man renowned for his generosity of time and spirit and energy in the service of his province and country."

Lewis was born in St. John's in 1924. He was 92 when he died.