The mayor of St. John's is set to make an announcement today about this fall's municipal election.

Dennis O'Keefe is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. John's City Hall.

As recently as Friday, Dennis O'Keefe has declined to answer questions about whether or not he would be seeking re-election.

Coun. Danny Breen announced earlier this year he would be seeking the mayor's chair.

Former mayor Andy Wells also made a return to municipal politics, officially announcing his bid for mayor earlier this month.

Renee Sharpe also announced that she would be running for mayor.

O'Keefe, in his early 70s, has spent decades on city council.