At the border of St. John's and Mount Pearl, something unusual happened — the cities' respective mayors got together and had a laugh.

"On the border, Dennis, on the border!" Mount Pearl Mayor Randy Simms laughed, as he prepared to be interviewed alongside current St. John's Mayor Dennis O'Keefe.

The outgoing mayors of two neighbouring cities in Newfoundland and Labrador have had their fair share of disagreements over the years, often sparring over sharing services and amalgamation.

But on this day, the discussion began with what they have in common: long political histories that will soon come to an end.

After 20 years in municipal politics and 30 years as a teacher, O'Keefe has no regrets leaving the mayor's chair.

"My polls told me I should run, my heart told me it was time," he said.

"Time to give myself back to myself and my family and to new opportunities that will come my way."

Like O'Keefe, Simms has had a long political career, dedicating 28 years to the job.

Meeting at the border: Rival city mayors give exit interview12:23

"I have to say that my head tells me this is the right time, this is the right move," Simms said.

"My heart tells me when I watch the nomination tick down and I see the clock go to 8 p.m. and it's over and my name is not there, there's a touch of melancholy for a moment."

O'Keefe and Simms have been mayors of St. John's and Mount Pearl, respectively, since 2007.

'Do more together'

O'Keefe, who has backed current councillor and mayoral candidate Danny Breen to be his successor, said he believes the two cities could collaborate more.

"We can do more together in terms of recreation facilities, just like we do with the water system," O'Keefe said.

"Well we actually do do a lot together," Simms interrupted, adding people talk about a lack of collaboration on the northeast Avalon but he says it's not the case.

"I challenge them to find anywhere to match those positive relationships. Now the mayor of St. John's, as he leaves office, his thinking has not evolved."

O'Keefe remains adamant that municipal amalgamation will have to happen eventually.

"We should be building these complexes where we have a number of ice pads and a number of things in one facility," O'Keefe said.

However, Simms disagreed and said it would result in a loss of community.

"If we built everything as you envision it being built, it would all be one big building here, and 12 miles away there'd be another."

