The demolition of the Carbonear home where Quinn Butt was found dead has been delayed by one day, according to a neighbour.

The tear down was supposed to begin Tuesday, but next-door neighbour David Kennedy said it looks like it will be Wednesday instead.

"The healing process needs to start," Kennedy told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"Some people are terribly upset every time they see it. And I know even on our quiet lane, the number of cars that have passed by...since last April is unbelievable."

Kennedy said personal belongings were being removed as of Monday, and he isn't sure if that process has been completed.

Neighbour David Kennedy says demolition of the house should begin Wednesday. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"It's actually pushed back a day already. It was supposed to go this morning, so they're hoping that it will go tomorrow morning. All they're going to do is...demolish it with the excavator, load it up and haul it off to Robin Hood Bay."

Kennedy said the damage to the home isn't that noticeable from the front, but from the side and back the devastation is obvious.

"When you go to the back all the siding is burned off. On the back roof, I guess where the fire cut through, there's a hole pretty much big enough to fit a car through...and of course a lot of the windows on the back, and some on the end, were actually popped — broken either by the heat or the firemen, and of course they're just boarded up," said Kennedy.

The fire-damaged house has served as a painful reminder to the community since the the death of five-year-old Quinn Butt in April 2016.

It's alleged that Quinn's father, 38-year-old Trent Spencer Butt, killed his daughter and then set the house on fire.

"People just want to see it gone. It's not livable. It's not salvageable…so there's not much you can do with it other than tear it down, and really there's no need to delay it any further," Kennedy said.

"It's just a terrible reminder, and I guess it was one that was neglected for a long time. So, gratefully, now it's going to be taken down."