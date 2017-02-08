After a slight delay, the Carbonear home where five-year-old Quinn Butt was found dead has been demolished.
Quinn's father, 38-year-old Trent Butt, allegedly killed his daughter and then set the Hayden Heights house on fire in April 2016.
Work to tear down the home was expected to begin on Tuesday, but the process was delayed.
Neighbour David Kennedy said all personal belongings hadn't been removed from the home, and the work was set back a day.
Butt is facing charges of first-degree murder and arson.
