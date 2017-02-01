Give back the money. That`s the order from a judge in Clarenville to a man who took $20,000 from his mother, who has dementia.

Supreme Court Justice Garrett Handrigan ruled that Wendell Temple, who is from Goobies, took the money from her safety deposit box, and kept it.

The story came to light when Temple was sued by his brother Leo, who has guardianship of their mother.

Myrtle Peddle now resides at the Agnes Pratt Nursing Home in St. John's, but she used to live in Goobies.

A summary of the case released on Wednesday outlines how Leo Temple and his mother took out a safety deposit box at the CIBC in Clarenville on Dec. 21, 2012. They had joint control of the box.

Handrigan said he believed there's a high degree of probability that more than three years later, on February 26, 2015, Wendell Temple went to the bank with his mother and they took $50,000 from the box.

Wendell Temple claimed that he and his mother had counted out $30,000 in his car, and then put the money in another safety deposit box at the Bank of Nova Scotia in Clarenville.

Nine months later on November 4, 2015, Wendell Temple would turn over over $30,000 to his brother's lawyer.

No records, no credibility

Justice Handrigan noted that Wendell Temple was not a joint holder of the CIBC safety deposit box with his mother.

He said the man denied knowing that his mother had dementia, even though he attended a meeting with doctors and social workers on February 9, 2015 to discuss her illness.

Handrigan said Wendell Temple produced no records for the safety deposit box he claimed to have set up with his mother at the Bank of Nova Scotia.

He also found it less then credible when Temple wrote in an affidavit that he withdrew the money from the Bank of Nova Scotia safety deposit box and "brought it to my home for safekeeping."

The judge questioned why "the money would be safer at Mr. Temple's home than in a safety deposit box?" adding, "It is more likely that Mr. Temple and his mother never attended the Bank of Nova Scotia and subscribed to its safety deposit service, as he claims."

Handrigan ordered Wendell Temple to pay $20,000 to Leo Temple, as the guardian of their mother's estate.