It's dubbed the most wonderful time of the year, but it's a busy one for food bank employees and volunteers who are trying to stretch donations to satisfy a growing demand in communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We're up about 30 per cent [compared with this time last year] and the number keeps increasing. Especially over the last few weeks, we're getting about five to 10 new people every day," says Jody Williams, who manages the Bridges to Hope food bank in St. John's.

"It just seems like it keeps getting busier every day, and that's the truth."

And the food banks say they can use cash as well as non-perishables to get good deals and fill gaps in the system.

Williams said there's no one group that requests help — seniors, university students, single parents and double-income families are all in need.

He said some calls are especially heartbreaking.

"I'm getting a lady call me, [last] Thursday just crying on the phone, just begging for help. She has five kids, she's living on three dollars every two weeks after she pays her bills and she has nothing for Christmas," Williams said.

"No food, no gifts, she can't even have her heat on at this point."

Food banks, including the one in Gander seen here in September, are struggling to keep up with demand. (Submitted by Danette Hicks)

The increased demand isn't just in St. John's and the metro area, either.

"We are still experiencing a high demand," said Wanda Loder of the Salvation Army's family services branch in Gander.

"Around Thanksgiving, our shelves were full after some fundraisers and things, but … our shelves were starting to get bare again."

Recent community events brought in some donations, but Loder said it's definitely a tough time to keep up with demand.

Why cash is preferred

Before people — who have the best intentions — reach for canned goods to donate, both Williams and Loder are making a pitch to give money instead.

Williams said food bank staff can stretch those dollars better than the general public.

"A lot of our stuff is bought in bulk and then we break it down into smaller portions," he said.

"Also, we don't get donations of fresh fruit and vegetables and stuff, but we do purchase those items and we do make homemade bread every day so these are things we spend money on."

Vegetables are stored at the Community Food Sharing Association warehouse in Mount Pearl. The warehouse is used to receive large donations of food, which is shipped to food banks across the province. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

For Loder, it can be a way to offer a little bit of a choice during difficult times.

"We've been giving gift cards [for the last two years] so that the families could go out and choose what they would like for their Christmas dinner," she said, adding the gift cards the Salvation Army gives out in Gander are for a business that doesn't sell cigarettes, lottery tickets or liquor.

Plus, Loder said, what makes an ideal holiday meal for one household might not be the same for everyone.

"A family of two, they don't want a big turkey … we're getting international people into our community now, and traditional dinners for them is not turkey. So they can go and purchase what they would like to have on their table," she said.

CBC's Feed N.L.

The campaign is aimed at helping to raise funds and non-perishable food items in support of the Community Food Sharing Association, which supports all food banks in the province.

On Dec. 8, drop by CBC in St. John's or the Avalon Mall. Food bank volunteers will also be collecting monetary donations at Dominion stores across the province on that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donate online now or at RBC locations across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Need more details? Check out Ryan Snoddon's song below, with backup music and vocals by the Warm Fronts, otherwise known as CBC's Ariana Kelland, Zach Goudie and Jen White.