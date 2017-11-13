A plane travelling from Dublin to New York made an unexpected landing in St. John's Monday after a "smoky odour was observed on board," according to a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines Inc.
The Boeing 767 with 244 passengers landed without incident.
Another aircraft is being brought in and is scheduled to leave St. John's at 7:30 p.m.
Delta #DL45 passengers in St. John's checking in for their replacement flight. There was a bad burning smell in the cabin on Dublin to JFK so they diverted. Replacement flight leaving 7:30 #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/CauDWnmHUA—
Delta #DL45 to JFK is diverting to St John’s (via @NikPhillips666) https://t.co/tS7xjQiWLQ #RadarBox pic.twitter.com/8E9hEOU0dp—
Hi Sheryl, we are showing that it is scheduled to depart YYT at 7:30 pm tonight. *TBW—
