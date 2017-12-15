Supporters of an Inuit woman from Labrador now living in Ontario braved sharp winds to rally in St. John's Friday, demanding that Delilah Saunders be put on a waiting list for a liver transplant.

Saunders, 26, has been told she does not meet criteria set by the Trillium Gift of Life Network, the Ontario agency that manages organ transplants. But friends and family say she has been sober for about three months, half the sobriety benchmark required by the agency.

Supporters argue that Saunders is being penalized for her addiction, and point out that the family has already lost one daughter — Delilah's sister, Loretta Saunders, who was murdered in 2014.

She's been struggling on and off with alcohol since the death of her sister, according to her friend Amy Elson.

Since then, Delilah Saunders has advocated for the rights of Indigenous women and has been recognized for that by Amnesty International.

"She's never really taken time for herself, she's always doing something for someone else," said Elson.

Saunders friends have said her liver problems may have been aggravated by acetaminophen that she was taking for chronic jaw pain.

Saunders was medevaced to a Toronto hospital Friday morning, where she will be assessed by another liver specialist, Elson said.

'She's really scared'

Speaking to about half a dozen people at Confederation Building, Elson said her friend has been in and out of consciousness.

"She's really scared," Elson said.

"She has her whole life ahead of her ... and she deserves a shot and just because of policies, that doesn't make it OK for anyone to say, 'Oh no, we're not going to give her a chance.'"

A fundraising campaign to help hire a lawyer to argue Saunders's case had raised $6,345 by early Friday afternoon, surpassing its goal.