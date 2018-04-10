Deli Classic sliced roast beef recalled for possible Listeria contamination

A brand of pre-cooked roast beef sold in several provinces is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Deli Classic brand seasoned cooked roast beef is produced by Erie Meat Products Ltd., of Mississauga, Ont.

The CFIA first notified the public about a recall for the same product sold at Druxy's Famous Deli restaurants on March 28, but has now indicated that the product was sold on a bigger scale than first announced.

The product was sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador but may have been distributed to other provinces or territories, according to the CFIA.

The recall notice goes on to say the meat may have been served without a proper label or coding, or under a different brand.

Consumers who are unsure whether they have consumed or purchased the affected product are advised to contact the restaurant or store where it was purchased.

Illnesses reported

The CFIA says there have been illnesses reported that may be associated with eating the roast beef, but did not say how many. The federal agency says further lab testing is being conducted to confirm the link.

People should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled product, according to the CFIA.

The beef has best-before dates of April 10 and April 17, 2018. More information can be found on the CFIA website.