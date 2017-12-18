The lawyer for a former St. John's cab driver charged with sexually assaulting two of his passengers has decided to call no evidence.

Amanda Summers indicated Monday at Supreme Court that "there has been a change" and she would be calling no witnesses at the trial of Lulzim — or Leon — Jakupaj.

The court has already heard the Crown's case — including accounts from two women who say their cabbie assaulted them last year.

A 24-year-old woman testified that her City Wide Taxi driver grabbed her by the back of the neck and shoved his tongue down her throat after dropping her off at her Paradise home on March 30, 2016.

Lulzim — or Leon — Jakupaj was interviewed on May 27, 2016, following his arrest for break and enter and sexual assault. Primary investigator Sgt. Colin McNeil conducted the interview. (RNC)

The woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, identified Jakupaj as the driver.

The second woman, who was 19 at the time of an alleged incident on March 21, 2016, had been downtown with four friends.

She testified that the driver came inside the house, dragged her across the apartment and pressed his forearm against her throat. She said the driver began forcefully kissing her.

That woman went to police more than a month later with her allegations.

Jakupaj is currently serving a federal prison term for an on-the-job break and enter on May 21, 2016, when he followed a female passenger inside a home in Kilbride.

Both the Crown and defence will make their final arguments Tuesday.