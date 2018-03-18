More than 1,300 young athletes and hundreds more coaches, trainers, and volunteers set up shop in Deer Lake for the 2018 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games, which officially came to a close Saturday.

Teams from across the province, including the Avalon, Central, Western and Labrador regions, and — for the first time ever — a team composed entirely of Indigenous athletes competed for gold in skiing, hockey, volleyball, basketball, wrestling and figure skating, as well as several other sports.

Events were held at various venues throughout Deer Lake, Corner Brook, Pasadena, and Marble Mountain.

CBC was on hand to capture some of the moments and memories from the games.

Team Indigenous male volleyball captain Ryan Andersen poses after a win over the Central/Gander region in round-robin action. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

The Team Indigenous female volleyball come together for a huddle before their game against host team Deer Lake. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Cross-country para-skier Jeremy Jones pushes through the final turn in the home stretch of the sit-skiing event at the Pasadena Ski and Nature Park. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Para-skier Cori Hicks and her race assistant Bianca Gould head towards the finish line at the cross-country sit-skiing event. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

From left: race assistant Bianca Gould, trainer Ted Cadigan, cross-country athlete Jeremy Jones, Bay St. Georges Special Olympics representative Rosemary Ryan and cross-country athlete Cori Hicks pose at the finish line of the para-skiing event. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Cross-country skier Michael Budden crosses the finish line at the Special Olympics race. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Michael Budden and his coach/trainer Brian Dunphy spend some time together after his cross-country skiing race. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Feeding 700 hungry athletes and coaches takes a lot of work. Weston at the Airport kitchen employee Charlie Cruz searches for supplies in their refrigerated tractor-trailer outside Elwood Regional High in Deer Lake. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

St. John’s North and Mount Pearl face off in female hockey at the Hodder Memorial Recreation Complex in Deer Lake. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

St. John’s North female hockey players celebrate a goal against Mount Pearl. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Corner Brook’s Andrew Payne competed in the alpine skiing competitions at Marble Mountain. Payne will compete at the Mackenzie Under-14 Can-Am skiing competition in Sugarloaf, Maine, later this month. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Elizabeth Walsh competed in the alpine skiing competition as part of Team Labrador. This is Walsh’s second time competing in the Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)