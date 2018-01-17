For the second day in a row, residents of Deer Lake, N.L., are bracing for an evacuation order, as the waters of the nearby Humber River threaten to reach people's homes.

Despite a slight drop in water levels on Tuesday night, the Newfoundland and Labrador town's mayor says the trend turned around again early Wednesday.

The deck from a house or cabin is seen floating in the Humber River near Shellbird Island. (Submitted by Brandon Sparkes)

Ice began jamming at the point where the upper Humber flows into Deer Lake on Monday.

From relief to worry

Mayor Dean Ball and other town officials had breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday evening, when monitoring stations showed the water was receding in Deer Lake and the Humber River — finally providing some good news to residents in neighbourhoods near the water.

But that relief was short-lived, as four readings overnight showed the water was again rising.

"Ice conditions there are not getting any better," Ball told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"It's abnormal what we're seeing right now, but we're hoping for the best, that those levels are going to start to decrease."

One preliminary reading at daybreak did show a slight dip, but Ball said it will take several more readings before officials can get a clearer picture.

Ball said the town was anticipating that the water would keep receding, but it's clear that isn't the case, based on both overnight measurements and verbal reports from residents who are seeing the water creep farther onto their properties.

The ice on Wednesday was moving down the river at a much slower speed than Tuesday evening, which means the ice is likely again blocking drainage into the lower Humber River.

No stranger to floods

The fear of flooding is more familiar to some residents than others.

"I know what it is to lose those lifelong things like your pictures and your photo albums," said Angie Moss, whose Deer Lake home backs on to the Humber River.

Moss's childhood home was destroyed in devastating 2003 floods in the central Newfoundland town of Badger. That event forced 1,200 people out of their homes, and wrecked houses and infrastructure.

Angie Moss lost her childhood home to the 2003 floods in Badger, N.L. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Moss packed up the photos in her Deer Lake home first — "things that you can't get back, that money can't replace," she said.

"But hopefully we won't have to go there."

This is what Moss's yard looks like when the Humber isn't flooding. (Submitted by Angie Moss)

As of Wednesday afternoon, water from the swollen river had taken over the land between the back of her house and the river, and pools were forming right beside her deck.

With her pumps "working overtime," she didn't have any water in her home — just as fast as it's coming in, they're pumping it out."

Moss said the river tends to flood a bit in the spring, but she's never seen anything like this in the winter.

"It makes it more unfamiliar," she said.

'Nobody is in panic mode'

Water has not yet reached homes in the Riverside Drive area, Ball said, but the town is still ready to spring into action if there's a need to evacuate.

"We have all of that information, so in a second's notice now, we have all the ammunition to move in seconds, not hours now," he said.

"Nobody is in panic mode and I wouldn't want anybody to be in panic mode. We have to maintain eyes and ears on this so we don't get blindsided."

Now water from the swollen Humber River are threatening to overtake Moss's yard. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

In addition to flooding concerns, four homes on Pinetree Drive are at risk of landslide damage. Ball said Newfoundland Power crews also moved a power line so that residents wouldn't lose power from water surrounding the line.

Town officials will be assessing the water levels later Wednesday, Ball said, which will give them a better idea of what they'll be contending with.

Breaking up the ice jam

Ball said the town is also exploring ways to break up the ice jam and get water flowing again into the lower Humber.

"Dynamite is not an option for us. An excavator on a barge is what we need, but we need the barge to be able to move on its own, so we need a boat big enough to tow a barge around."

Ball said Deer Lake is used to rising water levels during spring, but with the ground frozen and unable to absorb the water as it comes up on the land, this is an entirely new and worrisome situation.

"We are used to high water — what's different this year is we are dealing with it in January, and not April," he said.

"This is not the norm. We should have seen a crest yesterday, but hopefully this morning we are going to come up with some good news."