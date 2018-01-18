There are new concerns that a large band of ice near Deer Lake will "complicate" the already precarious situation that has seen water levels fluctuate and ice jams in the Humber River.

"The mouth of the Humber River, where it flows into Deer Lake, is blocked by an ice obstruction that stretches across to the eastern side of the lake," according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon by the town council.

About 15 feet of land is gone along Pine Tree Drive in Deer Lake. Town has recommended to two homeowners evacuate as a precaution #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/GRmE1ngzE3 — @PeterCBC

Discussions have been underway on how to remove the ice, but details on that plan were not immediately provided.

Town officials have already urged two homeowners on Pine Tree Drive, a road in the west end, to leave their houses as there has been "considerable slippage of the bank into the Humber and in one area the bank is now within six feet of Pine Tree Drive itself," according to the media release.

Access to Pine Tree Drive and Riverbank Road is restricted for locals only.

Residents in the following areas should remain on alert and be prepared to evacuate:

Riverside Drive.

Oakes Road.

Reginald Drive.

Tower Road.

Moss's Lane.

Bailey's Avenue.

The latest concerns about ice jams come with some good news on flooding risks — water levels in the Humber River and Deer Lake have dropped by more than a foot from peak levels earlier this week, according to the town council.

Deer Lake Mayor Dean Ball said Wednesday that an aerial view of the area showed more ice was on the way. (CBC)

The town has been under an evacuation warning since Monday, when the Humber spilled over its shores, threatening to reach homes. The town sits at the mouth of the river, where it flows into Deer Lake, which has been jammed with ice after a weekend of flooding across western Newfoundland.

'It's not easy to watch'

The latest concerns had been forecasted by Deer Lake Mayor Dean Ball.

"The ice issue is only going to get worse," he said Wednesday evening, after surveying the ice in the river by helicopter.

"It's a waiting game for us. It's not easy to watch."