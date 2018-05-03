Deer Lake embankment disappearing daily after winter flooding

January flooding pushed snow and ice along the bank running along the Humber River in Deer Lake, and as spring arrives in the area, more land is quickly being lost.

Several more meters of earth have let go on Pine Tree Road since the winter, and there is a fear so much land will wash away that residents' water and sewer lines will be exposed.

Wade Moss lives on Pine Tree Road and isn't worried his house will fall into the river. He believes the town will find a permanent fix soon. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Wade Moss and most of his relatives live near the eroding embankment.

Worse than ever

"We have seen some erosion over the years but not to this extent. It seems because of the flooding we had in January, It's very unusual," Moss said.

"My dad is 82 and he says he's never seen this before."

The Pine Tree Road embankment in January and in May. The lank has washed away another 6 meters. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Thursday morning, more land cracked and fell into the river behind his father's home, but the river is still about 20 meters from the house. He says people on Pine Tree Road are not worried they will lose their homes.

"The town and the mayor are watching out for us all the time, and we are quite happy with that," he said.

Millions to fix

Deer Lake Mayor Dean Ball says now that the snow has melted, engineers have looked at the site and fixing the crumbling embankment will cost millions of dollars.

"We want to make sure the money spent is spent well and we are not talking about this again in five or 10 years," Ball said.

"The piece of work has got a lot larger. We were talking four or five hundred feet in February, now we are talking at least triple that."

Mayor Dean Ball is worried the embankment is washing away at a rapid rate and it will cost millions to fix. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The town has applied for financial help with the province and the federal government. The costlier fix involves steel sheet piling where a large interlocking vertical steel wall will go up along the bank.

Another preventable costly measure would be a large armour stone wall, but that was attempted on parts of Pine Tree Road before and didn't last.

Permanent, lasting fix

"I'm surprised. This is armour stone that was put in 10 or 15 years ago and this stone, it's big rock and it's 15-20 feet from the river and to see that drop, ya, something underneath there is happening for sure." said Moss.

Water and sewer lines are not yet exposed and still meters underground. But more land is washing into the river daily.

The mayor says the steel sheet wall or armour stone wall will be installed before the fall.