Aviation investigators say pieces of an engine lost by an Air France plane that was forced to land in Labrador about a week ago have been recovered in Greenland.

The debris fell from an Air France jet during a Paris-to-Los Angeles flight that was diverted to Goose Bay last month following major damage to one of the plane's engines.

France's BEA air accident agency says it used flight recorder data to identify a search area in Greenland for the parts.

Engine's fan may have detached during flight

The agency says an Air Greenland helicopter recovered pieces of the engine on Friday, which are being forwarded to French aviation investigators.

French investigators released photos of the debris from the engine of #af66 recovered in Greenland before Goose Bay emergency landing pic.twitter.com/vu2r4ZkoED — @PeterCBC

The BEA says searchers are trying to find other fallen engine parts, but snowy conditions in Greenland have hampered the recovery effort.

French officials say observations of the aircraft suggest the engine's fan detached during the flight.