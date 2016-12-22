Police say an elderly woman has died as a result of a multiple-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Doe Hills earlier this week.
RCMP says the 86-year-old was in one of four vehicles involved in a crash in snow squall conditions around 6:30 Tuesday evening.
The woman was transported to hospital where she died the following day.
The crash also sent a number of people to hospital with minor injuries.
A police investigation is continuing with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist.
At the time of the crash, police said some of the people were taken to a local clinic, with minor injuries.
The highway had to be shut down and police had to re-route traffic to the exits at Normans Cove-Chapel Arm and Bellevue.
The four-vehicle crash happened near the same stretch of highway where police reported a fatality in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 13.