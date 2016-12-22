Police say an elderly woman has died as a result of a multiple-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Doe Hills earlier this week.

RCMP says the 86-year-old was in one of four vehicles involved in a crash in snow squall conditions around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

The woman was transported to hospital where she died the following day.

The crash also sent a number of people to hospital with minor injuries.

A police investigation is continuing with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist.

Witnesses says that section of the TCH was slippery at the time of the collision. (Submitted by Arthur Green)

At the time of the crash, police said some of the people were taken to a local clinic, with minor injuries.

The highway had to be shut down and police had to re-route traffic to the exits at Normans Cove-Chapel Arm and Bellevue.

The four-vehicle crash happened near the same stretch of highway where police reported a fatality in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 13.