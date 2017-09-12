The town of Cow Head on the Northern Peninsula is in mourning after the sudden death of 17-year-old Justin Hynes.

Hynes was struck by an SUV on Main Street 8:30 a.m. Monday. He was on his way to school, where he was just starting his last year at Long Range Academy.

"I can't believe he's not going to be here on our big day, " said Mitch Brown, who has known Hynes since they were little and looked forward to graduation day with him.

"He was a really good friend to me. We have been friends since we were 3 years old. We grew up together … He was loved by so many people. He touched many hearts."

Investigation continues

The Rocky Harbour RCMP continue to investigate Hynes' death.

Police, including traffic analysts, arrived at the scene Monday morning where Hynes was struck by a vehicle on Main Street near the Veterans Road intersection.

Justin Hynes was killed Monday on his way to school. (Submitted by Alyssa Reid)

Rev. Terry Rose with the Anglican Church in Cow Head said there is a dark cloud over the community.

When he heard of Hynes' death, he immediately went to visit his parents and grandparents to console and pray with them.

"There is a lot of grief in the community right now given this accident, this tragedy, which you would expect. It's like everything has slowed right down," said Rose.

Funeral

Rev. Rose is preparing for the funeral, which will be held Friday, Sept. 15. He said the loss of a young person is very difficult.

"They have so much to offer. So full of energy, so full of life," he said.

"This young man was on the point of graduating and starting his life into the world and doing the things he wants to do. It affects everyone, the whole community."