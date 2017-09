A male inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary is dead.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed to CBC the sudden death occurred early Thursday, Aug. 31.

"This matter is now under investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary," a spokesperson for the department said in a brief statement.

The department of justice told CBC News no further comment would be made as the incident is under investigation.

The RNC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.