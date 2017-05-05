The mayor of Deer Lake, who's also the brother of the premier, says it was a "stupid mistake" for councillors and staff to take part in a golf tournament that raised money for the Liberal Party.

"It was a stupid mistake — I'll be the first one to admit — but I assure you it was nothing done intentionally," Mayor Dean Ball told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show.

"It was an oversight, I'm sure. It was an honest mistake."

The tournament, in 2014, is the subject of posts this week on social media.

Town of Deer Lake Contributes Financially to Dwight Ball & The Liberal Party. (Dean Ball mayor of DL is the brother of Dwight Ball) #nlpoli pic.twitter.com/pzQz5Q61Zh — @GlenisPye

Dean Ball is the brother of Dwight Ball, who won the Liberal party leadership in 2013 and was elected premier of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2015.

"In the fall of 2014, the town registered a team of staff and councillors to take part in the Liberal Party Golf Tournament. The town did not realize that a portion of the registration fee would be used as a donation to the Liberal Party," the Town of Deer Lake stated in a release Thursday.

"The portion of the funds that was destined as a contribution to the party, which was $300, was returned to the Town in January 2016."

Political donations not allowed

According to the Municipalities Act 1999, which was amended in 2011, "A council may … provide a grant for charitable or philanthropic causes that it considers appropriate, but grants may not be provided to political parties or candidates in municipal, provincial or federal elections."

Mayor Ball said until the Act changed, it was common practice for municipalities to make political donations to all parties.

He considers what happened with the golf tournament a non-issue because the town was reimbursed, but felt he should speak out because of the recent outcry on social media.

"That's the first I've heard of it since back then," he said.

Mayor Ball said the incident was "absolutely not" something he tried to slip under the radar or would do again.

"If any of our residents are wondering about this, by all means, our doors are open," he said.

"The books are open for you."