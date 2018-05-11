Deadly white-nose syndrome confirmed in Newfoundland bats

Researchers have been seeking cures for a deadly fungus that has decimated bat populations across North America. Now it has been confirmed in this province. (Wildlife Conservation Society Canada/Canadian Press)

The deadly white-nose syndrome that has decimated bat population across North America has been confirmed in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Three little brown myotis (bats) in western Newfoundland have the disease, according to the provincial Department of Fisheries and Land Resources.

The syndrome is a fungal disease that has been linked to the mass death of hibernating bats in North America since 2006.

It gets its name from the white fungus that grows on the muzzle and body of hibernating bats.

A bat in Nova Scotia with white-nose syndrome. There is currently no cure or containment for the disease. (Jordi Segers/Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative)

"The animals often perish at hibernation sites or on the landscape while attempting to find food and water," said a news release from the department Friday.

Both the little brown myotis and the northern long-eared myotis are susceptible to white-nose syndrome in this province. Both species are listed as endangered.

Officials are asking the public to contact them if they see a sick or dead bat, but caution not to touch the bats with bare hands.

It's also important for humans not to enter bat hibernation sites, as spores of white-nose syndrome can be spread by humans.