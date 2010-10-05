New vehicle safety rating system introduced
A new safety rating system for cars and trucks has been rolled out by the U.S.-based National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which will make it harder to earn five-star ratings.
The ratings range from one to five stars, with five stars being the highest and one star being the lowest.
The so-called "Stars on Cars" system, which evaluates vehicles on front-end and side-impact crashes and rollovers, was started in 1979 and has helped generate interest in safety equipment such as side-impact air bags and anti-rollover technology. But the program is being revamped for the 2011 model year because so many vehicles were receiving top marks under the old system, making it difficult to distinguish the best performers.
Typically, more than 90 per cent of the vehicles tested under the old system earned four or five stars. In 1979, less than 30 per cent received four or five stars.
"More stars equal safer cars," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood. "Through new tests, better crash data and higher standards, we are making the safety ratings tougher and more meaningful for consumers."
In the latest testing, most of the 33 vehicles reviewed received an overall score of four out of five stars. The 2011 Nissan Versa got two stars while hybrid and conventional versions of the Toyota Camry received three stars. Another 22 vehicles will be tested later this year.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Ford and other auto companies, said the changes will mean the ratings found on new car labels will probably go down, even in cases where there have been no significant changes to the vehicle.
The trade group said the changes won't allow consumers to compare the scores of vehicles built in the 2010 model year or earlier to new 2011 cars and trucks.
Many 2011 vehicles that have not been tested will be labelled as "not rated" or "to be rated," the auto alliance said.
