Newfoundland and Labrador gamers might find the surroundings of the upcoming video game Dead in Vinland more recognizable than your typical fantasy land.

The cartoon graphics depict a landmark close to home.

While the game doesn't say where the action takes place, the village was modeled after Newfoundland and Labrador historic site L'Anse Aux Meadows.

"We also took some inspiration from Iceland for the landscape, so we don't really say that it's Newfoundland, but we did use the legend that some Vikings went to Newfoundland," said Bruno Laverny of CCCP design studio.

Fittingly so, because the characters in the role playing game, are shipwrecked Vikings who wash up in an unknown land.

Dead in Vinland's home camp was inspired by photos of UNESCO World Heritage Site L'Anse aux Meadows on Newfoundland's northern peninsula. (Submitted)

The main camp and new home of the Viking characters is modeled after the UNESCO World Heritage Site, where archeological remains were discovered in 1960.

"It's really one of the most important places of the game. It will be the place where the players spend most of their time," Laverny said.

The game's designers didn't get to walk through the replica Norse campgrounds in Newfoundland. The design was based on photos of the area.

"We used many, many pictures on the internet but we couldn't come to Canada. But we used a lot of inspiration," Laverny said.

"We used the Viking drawings and landscape [at L'Anse Aux Meadows] to know how villages used to look. During the game you create the village and get to know how the Vikings used to probably live in Newfoundland."

Dead in Vinland is anticipated to cost in the $20 range, and will be released through CCCP in early 2018.